June 19, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Raise Your Glass

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Raise Your Glass

Right, right, turn off the lights

We’re gonna lose our minds tonight

What’s the deal, yo?

I love when it’s all too much

5 a.m. turn the radio up

Where’s the rock ‘n roll?

Party crasher, panty snatcher

Call me up if you’re a gangsta

Don’t be fancy, just get dancy

Why so serious?

[Chorus]

So raise your glass if you are wrong

In all the right ways, all my underdogs

We will never be, never be anything but loud

And nitty, gritty, dirty, little freaks

Won’t you come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

Just come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

[Verse 2]

Slam, slam, oh hot damn

What part of a party don’t you understand?

Wish you’d just freak out

(Freak out already)

Can’t stop, coming in hot

I should be locked up right on the spot

It’s so on right now

(It’s so fucking on right now)

Party crasher, panty snatcher

Call me up if you’re a gangsta

Don’t be fancy, just get dancy

Why so serious?

[Chorus]

So raise your glass if you are wrong

In all the right ways, all my underdogs

We will never be, never be anything but loud

And nitty, gritty, dirty, little freaks

Won’t you come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

Just come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

Won’t you come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

Just come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

[Bridge]

Oh shit! My glass is empty

That sucks!

So if you’re too school for cool

(I mean)

And you’re treated like a fool

(You’re treated like a fool)

You can choose to let it go

We can always, we can always party on our own

[Chorus]

So raise your (oh, fuck)

So raise your glass if you are wrong

In all the right ways, all my underdogs

We will never be, never be anything but loud

And nitty, gritty, dirty, little freaks

(So raise your glass if you are wrong)

So raise your glass if you are wrong

In all the right ways, all my underdogs

We will never be, never be anything but loud

And nitty, gritty, dirty, little freaks

Won’t you come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

Just come on and come on and

Raise your glass!

Won’t you come on and come on and

Raise your glass for me!

Just come on and come on and

Raise your glass for me!

For me

Writer(s): MAX MARTIN, ALECIA MOORE, SHELLBACK