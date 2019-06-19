There Is Strength in Our Stories: Concealed – aj forrester

Blood Into Ink

Dry grass taller than me, color of my naked skin,

waves in the wind,

slices like razors on my limbs

scarred from climbing the camphor trees

trembling, lying helpless

on a bed of dirt and mud,

briars peppering my ankles

sting, leaving tiny drops of blood

like no see ums

grass like bars of a cell

pinned down like a fish being scaled

I recall the Hotwheels

I had the Ford

you had the Porsche

little metal shapes flipping and crashing

Grass, still, drowns out my little voice.

Amanda J. Forrester received her MFA from the University of Tampa. Her poems have appeared or are forthcoming in Azahares Spanish Language Literary Magazine, Pink Panther Magazine, Collective Unrest, Trailer Park Quarterly, and other anthologies and journals. Follow her @ajforrester75