There Is Strength in Our Stories: You Stole Nothing – Taylor Warner

Blood Into Ink

There’s a few things I’d like to know

As I seem to have missed something

Since when does opening your apartment door

Mean opening your legs?

Since when does comforting someone

Mean they can make themselves comfortable

Inside of you?

As if my body has a doormat that reads:

Permission to Enter

I want to know when my voice became nothing but noise

You can just muffle out with your own moans

When did I lose the property rights

To my own body?

You know, I’ve told myself so many lies

And I’ve drank myself blind

To the point that I questioned if this happened at all

Because my heart was trying to make excuses for you

Convincing me it was my fault, to shake it off and move on

But nothing is more real than remembering how it feels

To be treated like you are a mere body

Like…