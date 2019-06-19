Til It Happens to You – Lady Gaga

Stunningly powerful but potentially triggering for sexual assault survivors.
Incredibly powerful and potentially triggering.
“Till It Happens To You”
(from “The Hunting Ground” soundtrack)
You tell me it gets better, it gets better in time
You say I’ll pull myself together, pull it together, you’ll be fine
Tell me, what the hell do you know? What do you know?
Tell me how the hell could you know? How could you know?
Till it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels, how it feels
Till it happens to you, you won’t know, it won’t be real
No, it won’t be real, won’t know how it feels
You tell me hold your head up, hold your head up and be strong
‘Cause when you fall you gotta get up, you gotta get up and move on
Tell me how the hell could you talk, how could you talk?
‘Cause until you walk where I walk, this is no joke
