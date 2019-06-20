June 20, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Rebel Girl

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Rebel Girl

That girl thinks she’s the queen of the neighborhood

She’s got the hottest trike in town

That girl, she holds her head up so high

I think I wanna be her best friend, yeah

Rebel girl, rebel girl

Rebel girl you are the queen of my world

Rebel girl, rebel girl

I think I wanna take you home

I wanna try on your clothes, uh

When she talks, I hear the revolution

In her hips, there’s revolution

When she walks, the revolution’s coming

In her kiss, I taste the revolution

Rebel girl, rebel girl

Rebel girl you are the queen of my world

Rebel girl, rebel girl

I know I wanna take you home

I wanna try on your clothes, uh

That girl thinks she’s the queen of the neighborhood

I got news for you, she is!

They say she’s a dyke, but I know

She is my best friend, yeah

Rebel girl, rebel girl

Rebel girl you are the queen of my world

Rebel girl, rebel girl

I know I wanna take you home

I wanna try on your clothes

Love you like a sister always

Soul sister, rebel girl

Come and be my best friend

Will you, rebel girl?

I really like you

I really wanna be your best friend

Be my rebel girl

Songwriters: Kathleen Hanna / Billy Karren / Tobi Vail / Kathi Wilcox

Rebel Girl lyrics © Terrorbird Publishing LLC