Diving Deep and Surfacing

you are swift moving water
traveling through dense forest
twisting
turning
through the midnight landscape
fireflies and Luna moths
crisscross
your body
in a dazzling display
of bioluminescence
while wood nymphs
waltz on your mossy banks
to the chorus of crickets
and the hoots of snow-white owls

I am the waxing moon
hanging in the indigo night
cool and remote
my silver light
glittering upon your surface
where I see myself reflected
I am almost beautiful

as you flow over rocks and logs
up hills and down vales
then rush over cliffs
where become a waterfall
you sing me a siren song
of longing
of heart’s desire
until recklessly into your depths
I plunge

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

