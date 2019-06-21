June 21, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: I’m Coming Out

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

I’m Coming Out

I’m coming out

I’m coming

I’m coming out

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

There’s a new me coming out

And I just had to live

And I want to give

I’m completely positive

I think this time around

I am gonna do it

Like you never do it

Like you never knew it

Oh, I’ll make it through

The time has come for me

To break out of the shell

I have to shout

That I’m coming out

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

I’ve got to show the world

All that I want to be

And all my billities

There’s so much more to me

Somehow, I have to make them

Just understand

I got it well in hand

And, oh, how I’ve planned

I’m spreadin’ love

There’s no need to fear

And I just feel so glad

Every time I hear

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

Got to let it show

I’m coming out

I want the world to know

I got to let it show

Songwriters: Nile Rodgers / Bernard Edwards

I’m Coming Out lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc