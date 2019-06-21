June 21, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: I’m Coming Out

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem.  You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you.  Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

  • # the title of the daily theme
  • #PrideAnthemChallenge
  • @braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

I’m Coming Out

I’m coming out
I’m coming
I’m coming out
I’m coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show

I’m coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show
There’s a new me coming out
And I just had to live
And I want to give
I’m completely positive
I think this time around
I am gonna do it
Like you never do it
Like you never knew it
Oh, I’ll make it through

The time has come for me
To break out of the shell
I have to shout
That I’m coming out

I’m coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I’m coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show
I’m coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I’m coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show

I’ve got to show the world
All that I want to be
And all my billities
There’s so much more to me
Somehow, I have to make them
Just understand
I got it well in hand
And, oh, how I’ve planned
I’m spreadin’ love
There’s no need to fear
And I just feel so glad
Every time I hear

I’m coming out
I want the world to know
Got to let it show
I’m coming out
I want the world to know
I got to let it show

Songwriters: Nile Rodgers / Bernard Edwards
I’m Coming Out lyrics © Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC, Warner/Chappell Music, Inc

