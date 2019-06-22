it started with fire

flickering light from the hearth

reflected in her eyes

entwined flames

echoing slow burn

of awakening

deep in her soul

sleeping dragon

roused

drowsy

but vigilant

tasting her hunger

in the air

growing awareness

of soul-thirst

parching her throat

that water

wine

could never touch

heavy shackles on her limbs

her heart

no match for dragon fire

those who sought to imprison her

returned one day

to find her gone

melted iron chains discarded

scorch marks on the floor

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved