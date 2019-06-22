Dragon Fire

Poetry Leave a comment

it started with fire
flickering light from the hearth
reflected in her eyes
entwined flames
echoing slow burn
of awakening
deep in her soul
sleeping dragon
roused
drowsy
but vigilant
tasting her hunger
in the air
growing awareness
of soul-thirst
parching her throat
that water
wine
could never touch
heavy shackles on her limbs
her heart
no match for dragon fire
those who sought to imprison her
returned one day
to find her gone
melted iron chains discarded
scorch marks on the floor

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s