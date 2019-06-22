June 22, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Dancing On My Own

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Dancing on My Own
Somebody said you got a new friend
But does she love you better than I can?
And there’s a big black sky over my town
I know where you’re at I bet she’s around
And yeah I know it’s stupid
But I just gotta see it for myself
I’m in the corner
Watching you kiss her
Oh oh oh
And I’m right over here
Why can’t you see me?
Oh oh oh
And I’m givin’ it my all
But I’m not the guy you’re taking home, ooh
I keep dancing on my own
I just wanna dance all night
I’m all messed up, I’m so out of line
Stilettos on broken bottles
I’m spinning around in circles
And I’m in the corner
Watching you kiss her
Ooh
And I’m right over here
Why can’t you see me?
Ooh
And I’m giving it my all
But I’m not the guy you’re taking home, ooh
And I keep dancing on my own
And oh, no
So far away
But still so near
The lights come on
The music dies
But you don’t see me standing here
I just came to say goodbye
I’m in the corner
Watching you kiss her
Oh oh oh
And I’m giving it my all
But I’m not the guy you’re taking home
Oh oh oh
And I keep dancing on my own
And no, no
Said, I’m in the corner
Watching you kiss her
Oh, no
And I’m right over here
Why can’t you see me?
Oh, no
And I’m giving it my all
But I’m not the guy you’re taking home, ooh
And I keep dancing on my own
So far away
But still so near
The lights come on
The music dies
But you don’t see me standing here
Writer(s): patrik jens berger, robin miriam carlsson