June 22, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Dancing On My Own

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

Dancing on My Own

Somebody said you got a new friend

But does she love you better than I can?

And there’s a big black sky over my town

I know where you’re at I bet she’s around

And yeah I know it’s stupid

But I just gotta see it for myself

I’m in the corner

Watching you kiss her

Oh oh oh

And I’m right over here

Why can’t you see me?

Oh oh oh

And I’m givin’ it my all

But I’m not the guy you’re taking home, ooh

I keep dancing on my own

I just wanna dance all night

I’m all messed up, I’m so out of line

Stilettos on broken bottles

I’m spinning around in circles

And I’m in the corner

Watching you kiss her

Ooh

And I’m right over here

Why can’t you see me?

Ooh

And I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the guy you’re taking home, ooh

And I keep dancing on my own

And oh, no

So far away

But still so near

The lights come on

The music dies

But you don’t see me standing here

I just came to say goodbye

I’m in the corner

Watching you kiss her

Oh oh oh

And I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the guy you’re taking home

Oh oh oh

And I keep dancing on my own

And no, no

Said, I’m in the corner

Watching you kiss her

Oh, no

And I’m right over here

Why can’t you see me?

Oh, no

And I’m giving it my all

But I’m not the guy you’re taking home, ooh

And I keep dancing on my own

So far away

But still so near

The lights come on

The music dies

But you don’t see me standing here

Writer(s): patrik jens berger, robin miriam carlsson