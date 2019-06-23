Born This Way – Devereaux Frazier

Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

born this way 1born this way 2

Regular contributor to Blood Into Ink, sharing my stories about survival and overcoming adversity. I’m also a Guest Barista for Go Dog Go Cafe, a collective of writers in the online community.

My work is regularly featured on SpillWords.com, where I was nominated for the May Publication of the Month in 2017. You can also find me on Literary Arts Review and Teen Ink, the latter of which published my poem in their monthly magazine in 2016.

I spend a good deal of my time writing and updating my blog. It’s really one of the few places where I feel free, open, and safe in discussing my life with Aspergers Syndrome. Through blogging I’ve developed as a poet, and have “met” some incredible people through it. I write all the time, even when I probably shouldn’t.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s