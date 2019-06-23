Brave – Devereaux Frazier

Regular contributor to Blood Into Ink, sharing my stories about survival and overcoming adversity. I’m also a Guest Barista for Go Dog Go Cafe, a collective of writers in the online community.

My work is regularly featured on SpillWords.com, where I was nominated for the May Publication of the Month in 2017. You can also find me on Literary Arts Review and Teen Ink, the latter of which published my poem in their monthly magazine in 2016.

I spend a good deal of my time writing and updating my blog. It’s really one of the few places where I feel free, open, and safe in discussing my life with Aspergers Syndrome. Through blogging I’ve developed as a poet, and have “met” some incredible people through it. I write all the time, even when I probably shouldn’t.