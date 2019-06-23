coin on the soft tip of my tongue – Tianna G. Hansen

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

last night I danced with Death again

an infinite waltz of conflicting desires

She looked at me expectantly

with one hand outstretched

for the taking, an offering;

Seduction. I wanted to allow her

to wrap me in that death robe

cover my eyes and drop a coin

on the soft tip of my tongue.

Promise me the pain will vanish

and I will sway with you all night long

I will melt from this bone-riddled body

to become dust of the earth

to become something other

than this — endless.

Tianna G. Hansen has been writing her whole life. She founded and is Editor-in-Chief of Rhythm & Bones Press, a small press focused on the idea of healing through writing. She believes there is always something beautiful to be found in the darkest moments. Her work has been published widely in many forms; find it at CreativeTianna.com, follow her on…