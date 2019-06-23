I’m Coming Out – Jack Neece

I made the decision

I am going to come out

I am going to scratch at the confines of my chrysalis and bloom

My father’s words build the structure

My mother’s denial fortify what would be my tomb

I am going to come out now

I am going to tear at the foundation of my long laid past

I am going to come out now

My eyes hurt from the light

My limbs are stiff from confinement

I stretch and breath clean air

I explore my bodies new space

I run my fingers over the exposed flesh and smile

I have come out and I can see my wings

Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.

