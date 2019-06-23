I’m Coming Out – Jack Neece

I made the decision
I am going to come out
I am going to scratch at the confines of my chrysalis and bloom
My father’s words build the structure
My mother’s denial fortify what would be my tomb
I am going to come out now
I am going to tear at the foundation of my long laid past
I am going to come out now
My eyes hurt from the light
My limbs are stiff from confinement
I stretch and breath clean air
I explore my bodies new space
I run my fingers over the exposed flesh and smile
I have come out and I can see my wings
Jack Neece is a passionate woman often consumed by the fire within. She writes to put out the flames. A single mother of four she finds her way through the world with a fly by the seat of your pants mentality and a desire to always say yes to a new situation. Jack lives in small-town Ohio with her three sons. A huge culture shock from the fast-paced life in Vegas she is used to, but here she is.
One comment
This is so beautiful and empowering. Sexuality should never define us, nor hold us captive. Beautifully expressed.
