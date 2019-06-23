June 23, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Boyfriend

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
Boyfriend
Tell you that I love you, that I can’t hold back
The feeling that you give me, wanna give it right back
I know you always win at this particular game
I need to know the rules if you want me to play
You treat me like your boyfriend
And trust me like a like a very best friend
You kiss me like your boyfriend
You call me up like you want your best friend
You turn me on like you want your boyfriend
But I don’t want to be your secret anymore
I’m trying to be honest cause I can’t relax
Oh, when I get around you I can’t hide the facts
I let you take advantage cause it felt so good
I blame myself for thinking we both understood
You treat me like your boyfriend
And trust me like a like a very best friend
You kiss me like your boyfriend
You call me up like you want your best friend
You turn me on like you want your boyfriend
But I don’t want to be your secret anymore
Don’t wanna, don’t wanna play the crying game
Do you feel the same? You feel the same
Don’t wanna, don’t wanna spin the bottle again
Do you feel the same? You feel the same
You treat me like your boyfriend
And trust me like a like a very best friend
You kiss me like your boyfriend
You call me up like you want your best friend
You turn me on like you want your boyfriend
But I don’t want to be your secret anymore
You treat me like your boyfriend
And trust me like a like a very best friend
You kiss me like your boyfriend
You call me up like you want your best friend
You turn me on like you want your boyfriend
But I don’t want to be your secret anymore
Written by: GREG KURSTIN, SARA KEIRSTEN QUIN, TEGAN RAIN