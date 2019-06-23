June 23, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Boyfriend

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Boyfriend

Tell you that I love you, that I can’t hold back

The feeling that you give me, wanna give it right back

I know you always win at this particular game

I need to know the rules if you want me to play

You treat me like your boyfriend

And trust me like a like a very best friend

You kiss me like your boyfriend

You call me up like you want your best friend

You turn me on like you want your boyfriend

But I don’t want to be your secret anymore

I’m trying to be honest cause I can’t relax

Oh, when I get around you I can’t hide the facts

I let you take advantage cause it felt so good

I blame myself for thinking we both understood

You treat me like your boyfriend

And trust me like a like a very best friend

You kiss me like your boyfriend

You call me up like you want your best friend

You turn me on like you want your boyfriend

But I don’t want to be your secret anymore

Don’t wanna, don’t wanna play the crying game

Do you feel the same? You feel the same

Don’t wanna, don’t wanna spin the bottle again

Do you feel the same? You feel the same

You treat me like your boyfriend

And trust me like a like a very best friend

You kiss me like your boyfriend

You call me up like you want your best friend

You turn me on like you want your boyfriend

But I don’t want to be your secret anymore

You treat me like your boyfriend

And trust me like a like a very best friend

You kiss me like your boyfriend

You call me up like you want your best friend

You turn me on like you want your boyfriend

But I don’t want to be your secret anymore

Written by: GREG KURSTIN, SARA KEIRSTEN QUIN, TEGAN RAIN