June 24, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Teenage Dream

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Teenage Dream
You think I’m pretty
Without any make-up on
You think I’m funny
When I tell the punchline wrong
I know you get me
So I let my walls come down, down
Before you met me
I was alright
But things were kinda heavy
You brought me to life
Now every February
You’ll be my Valentine, Valentine
Let’s go all the way tonight
No regrets, just love
We can dance until we die
You and I, we’ll be young forever
You make me feel
Like I’m livin’
A teenage dream
The way you turn me on
I can’t sleep
Let’s run away and don’t ever look back,
Don’t ever look back
My heart stops
When you look at me
Just one touch
Now, baby, I believe
This is real
So take a chance and don’t ever look back,
Don’t ever look back
We drove to Cali
And got drunk on the beach
Got a motel
And built a fort out of sheets
I finally found you
My missing puzzle piece
I’m complete
Let’s go all the way tonight
No regrets, just love
We can dance until we die
You and I, we’ll be young forever
You make me feel
Like I’m livin’
A teenage dream
The way you turn me on
I can’t sleep
Let’s run away and don’t ever look back,
Don’t ever look back
My heart stops
When you look at me
Just one touch
Now, baby, I believe
This is real
So take a chance and don’t ever look back,
Don’t ever look back
I’mma get your heart racing
In my skin-tight jeans
Be your teenage dream tonight
Let you put your hands on me
In my skin-tight jeans
Be your teenage dream tonight
You make me feel
Like I’m livin’
A teenage dream
The way you turn me on
I can’t sleep
Let’s run away and don’t ever look back,
Don’t ever look back, no
My heart stops
When you look at me
Just one touch
Now, baby, I believe
This is real
So take a chance and don’t ever look back,
Don’t ever look back
I’mma get your heart racing
In my skin-tight jeans
Be your teenage dream tonight
Let you put your hands on me
In my skin-tight jeans
Be your teenage dream tonight
(tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight)
Writer(s): GOTTWALD LUKASZ, HUDSON KATHERYN ELIZABETH