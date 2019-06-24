June 24, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Teenage Dream

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Teenage Dream

You think I’m pretty

Without any make-up on

You think I’m funny

When I tell the punchline wrong

I know you get me

So I let my walls come down, down

Before you met me

I was alright

But things were kinda heavy

You brought me to life

Now every February

You’ll be my Valentine, Valentine

Let’s go all the way tonight

No regrets, just love

We can dance until we die

You and I, we’ll be young forever

You make me feel

Like I’m livin’

A teenage dream

The way you turn me on

I can’t sleep

Let’s run away and don’t ever look back,

Don’t ever look back

My heart stops

When you look at me

Just one touch

Now, baby, I believe

This is real

So take a chance and don’t ever look back,

Don’t ever look back

We drove to Cali

And got drunk on the beach

Got a motel

And built a fort out of sheets

I finally found you

My missing puzzle piece

I’m complete

Let’s go all the way tonight

No regrets, just love

We can dance until we die

You and I, we’ll be young forever

You make me feel

Like I’m livin’

A teenage dream

The way you turn me on

I can’t sleep

Let’s run away and don’t ever look back,

Don’t ever look back

My heart stops

When you look at me

Just one touch

Now, baby, I believe

This is real

So take a chance and don’t ever look back,

Don’t ever look back

I’mma get your heart racing

In my skin-tight jeans

Be your teenage dream tonight

Let you put your hands on me

In my skin-tight jeans

Be your teenage dream tonight

You make me feel

Like I’m livin’

A teenage dream

The way you turn me on

I can’t sleep

Let’s run away and don’t ever look back,

Don’t ever look back, no

My heart stops

When you look at me

Just one touch

Now, baby, I believe

This is real

So take a chance and don’t ever look back,

Don’t ever look back

I’mma get your heart racing

In my skin-tight jeans

Be your teenage dream tonight

Let you put your hands on me

In my skin-tight jeans

Be your teenage dream tonight

(tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight)

Writer(s): GOTTWALD LUKASZ, HUDSON KATHERYN ELIZABETH