There Is Strength in Our Stories: I have been broken many times before – Tianna G. Hansen

Blood Into Ink

I am not fragile, but I have been

broken many times before. I have

shattered in a million pieces

un-fix-able,

yet still risen from

the debris, rubble pile of

disgrace and shame, silenced

to keep the truth from bubbling

out of my lips like acid, spat in faces

of my attackers, those who have instilled

this shame, my rapist who never saw the

truth, neglected tears streaming

down my face. neglected my

body, my soul, my self;

made me feel I am

nothing.

no-thing.

Tianna G. Hansen has been writing her whole life. She founded and is Editor-in-Chief of Rhythm & Bones Press, a small press focused on the idea of healing through writing. She believes there is always something beautiful to be found in the darkest moments. Her work has been published widely in many forms; find it at CreativeTianna.com, follow her on Facebook @tiannaghansen / Twitter @tiannag92 /…