There Is Strength in Our Stories: Red – Nikki Marrone

Blood Into Ink

Sometimes I leave the blood on my skin,

To remember that red is not the colour of violence.

And that I am not a victim waiting to happen.

This space between my legs is not a crime scene.

Red is not a blood stained sidewalk,

It is not the cut of a prostitute’s gown,

Sometimes I leave the blood on my skin;

For the ones who have no choice,

To remember those who wear it like war paint,

And to support those who it wear it with shame.

This is no tear stained apology.

Nor a problem to be solved.

This is a not something to be taken lightly,

Nor a burden heavily carried.

Sometimes I leave the blood on my skin;

To remind myself that being a woman,

Isn’t something easily washed away.

To remind myself that being a woman,

Isn’t unclean.

Nikki Marrone is a poet, photographer, artist…