June 25, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: War Paint

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

War Paint

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

Cover up

Look to the floor

Don’t hold her hand

Don’t be yourself, be someone else

Turn around, touch the ground, move like me, don’t be free

Don’t be yourself be someone else, wannabe, wannabe

Aye-aye-aye-aye

Aye-aye-aye

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

Lesbian bullshit

Tomboy, queer

Freak, predator

Beautiful, my dear

Lick her hair, touch the sky, hold her hand, kiss till you cry

Be yourself, be free, do you want to be?

I want to be! I want to be!

I want to be me

Aye-aye-aye-aye

Aye-aye-aye

Aye-aye-aye-aye

Aye-aye-aye

Beautiful! Rebel!

Flawless! Misfit!

Unbreakable! Lion-heart!

Victorious! Me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

So when we went to war

I saw your colors all over me

Frankie Simone