Brewing Storm

words are an itch today

under my skin

that i can’t quite scratch

poetry is burning

in my blood

sweet

and acid

music is buzzing

in my brain

i am static

electricity

taut calm

before

the storm

dressed in nothing

but shadow

and bare skin

the threads

of our world

slip through

my fingers

like silk

mine to weave

into new patterns

feel like

i could

explode out

into a million

pieces

become birth

of a new universe

uncertain

whether i want you

to ground me

contain me

before the situation

becomes critical

or scream at you

to run

before I go

supernova

