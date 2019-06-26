June 26, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

Damn I wish I was your lover

That old dog has chained you up alright

Give you everything you need

To live inside a twisted cage

Sleep beside an empty rage

I had a dream I was your hero

Damn I wish I was your lover

I’ll rock you till the daylight comes

Make sure you are smiling and warm

I am everything

Tonight I’ll be your mother I will

Do such things to ease your pain

Free your mind and you won’t feel ashamed

Open up on the inside gonna fill you up gonna make you cry

This monkey can’t stand to see you black and blue

Give you something sweet each time you

Come inside my jungle book

What is it just too good

Don’t say you’ll stay

‘Cause then you go away

Damn I wish I was your lover

I’ll rock you till the daylight comes

Make sure you are smiling and warm

I am everything

Tonight I’ll be your mother I will

Do such things to ease your pain

Free your mind and you won’t feel ashamed

Shucks, for me there is no other

You’re the only shoe that fits

I can’t imagine I’ll grow out of it

Damn I wish I was your lover

If I was your girl believe me

I’d turn on the Rolling Stones

We could groove along and feel much better

I could do it forever and ever

Give me an hour to kiss you

Walk through heaven’s door I’m sure

We don’t need no doctor to feel much better

Let me in

Forever and ever and ever and ever

I sat on a mountainside with peace of mind

I lay by the ocean making love to her with visions clear

Walked for days with no one near

And I return as chained and bound to you

Damn I wish I was your lover

I’ll rock you till the daylight comes

Make sure you are smiling and warm

I am everything

Tonight I’ll be your mother I will

Do such things to ease your pain

Free your mind and you won’t feel ashamed

Shucks, for me there is no other

You’re the only shoe that fits

I can’t imagine I’ll grow out of it

Damn I wish I was your lover

Just open up I’m gonna come inside I wanna fill you up I wanna make you cry….

(Damn I wish I was your lover)

Gettin’ on the subway and I’m comin’ uptown…

(Damn I wish I was your lover)

Standing on a street corner waiting for my love to change…

(Damn I wish I was your lover)

Feelin’ like a school boy, too shy and too young…

(Damn I wish I was your lover)

Open up I wanna come inside I wanna fill you up I wanna make you cry…

(Damn I wish I was your lover)

Gettin’ on my camel and I’ll ride it uptown…

(Damn I wish I was your lover)

Hanging around this jungle, wishing that this….

Writer/s: SOPHIE B. HAWKINS