June 26, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
Damn I wish I was your lover
That old dog has chained you up alright
Give you everything you need
To live inside a twisted cage
Sleep beside an empty rage
I had a dream I was your hero
Damn I wish I was your lover
I’ll rock you till the daylight comes
Make sure you are smiling and warm
I am everything
Tonight I’ll be your mother I will
Do such things to ease your pain
Free your mind and you won’t feel ashamed
Open up on the inside gonna fill you up gonna make you cry
This monkey can’t stand to see you black and blue
Give you something sweet each time you
Come inside my jungle book
What is it just too good
Don’t say you’ll stay
‘Cause then you go away
Damn I wish I was your lover
I’ll rock you till the daylight comes
Make sure you are smiling and warm
I am everything
Tonight I’ll be your mother I will
Do such things to ease your pain
Free your mind and you won’t feel ashamed
Shucks, for me there is no other
You’re the only shoe that fits
I can’t imagine I’ll grow out of it
Damn I wish I was your lover
If I was your girl believe me
I’d turn on the Rolling Stones
We could groove along and feel much better
I could do it forever and ever
Give me an hour to kiss you
Walk through heaven’s door I’m sure
We don’t need no doctor to feel much better
Let me in
Forever and ever and ever and ever
I sat on a mountainside with peace of mind
I lay by the ocean making love to her with visions clear
Walked for days with no one near
And I return as chained and bound to you
Damn I wish I was your lover
I’ll rock you till the daylight comes
Make sure you are smiling and warm
I am everything
Tonight I’ll be your mother I will
Do such things to ease your pain
Free your mind and you won’t feel ashamed
Shucks, for me there is no other
You’re the only shoe that fits
I can’t imagine I’ll grow out of it
Damn I wish I was your lover
Just open up I’m gonna come inside I wanna fill you up I wanna make you cry….
(Damn I wish I was your lover)
Gettin’ on the subway and I’m comin’ uptown…
(Damn I wish I was your lover)
Standing on a street corner waiting for my love to change…
(Damn I wish I was your lover)
Feelin’ like a school boy, too shy and too young…
(Damn I wish I was your lover)
Open up I wanna come inside I wanna fill you up I wanna make you cry…
(Damn I wish I was your lover)
Gettin’ on my camel and I’ll ride it uptown…
(Damn I wish I was your lover)
Hanging around this jungle, wishing that this….
Writer/s: SOPHIE B. HAWKINS
