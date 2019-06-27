June 27, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Lady Marmalade

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

Lady Marmalade

Hey Sister, Go Sister, Soul Sister, Go Sister

Hey Sister, Go Sister, Soul Sister, Go Sister

He met Marmalade down in old New Orleans

Struttin’ her stuff on the street

She said ‘Hello,

Hey Joe, you wanna give it a go? Mmm, mmm

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here

Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya

Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

He sat in her boudoir while she freshened up

The boy drank all her magnolia-wine

On the black satin sheets where oh I swear he started to freak

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here

Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya

Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Hey, hey, hey

Touching her skin feelin’ silky smooth

The colour of cafe au lait

Made the savage beast inside

Roar until it cried, more, more, more

Now he’s back home doing 9 to 5

Living his grey flannel life

But when he turns off to sleep

Old memories creep, more, more, more

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here

Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya

Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous couchez avec moi ce soir?

Creole Lady Marmalade

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?

Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here

Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya

Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here

Writer(s): BOB CREWE, KENNY NOLAN