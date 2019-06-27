June 27, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Lady Marmalade

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
Lady Marmalade
Hey Sister, Go Sister, Soul Sister, Go Sister
Hey Sister, Go Sister, Soul Sister, Go Sister
He met Marmalade down in old New Orleans
Struttin’ her stuff on the street
She said ‘Hello,
Hey Joe, you wanna give it a go? Mmm, mmm
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here
Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya
Creole Lady Marmalade
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
He sat in her boudoir while she freshened up
The boy drank all her magnolia-wine
On the black satin sheets where oh I swear he started to freak
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here
Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya
Creole Lady Marmalade
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Hey, hey, hey
Touching her skin feelin’ silky smooth
The colour of cafe au lait
Made the savage beast inside
Roar until it cried, more, more, more
Now he’s back home doing 9 to 5
Living his grey flannel life
But when he turns off to sleep
Old memories creep, more, more, more
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here
Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya
Creole Lady Marmalade
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Voulez-vous couchez avec moi ce soir?
Creole Lady Marmalade
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi ce soir?
Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya Da Da
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here
Mocha-choca-lata Ya Ya
Itchi Gitchi Ya Ya here
Writer(s): BOB CREWE, KENNY NOLAN