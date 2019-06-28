Children’s Book Title Writing Prompt Challenge

Kristiana Reed’s lovely poem Wrinkles In Time gave me the sudden urge to do a month’s worth of writing prompts based on beloved Children’s book titles.

The following sprang immediately to mind as having great poetic potential:

A Wrinkle in Time
Where the Wild Things Are
Good Night Moon
Momma Do You Love Me

What do you suggest I add to the list?

  3. Off the top of my head:

    Alice in Wonderland
    Coraline
    Charlotte’s Web
    Peter and Wendy
    The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
    James and the Giant Peach
    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
    Horton Hears a Who
    The Secret Garden
    The Sword in the Stone
    The Neverending Story

