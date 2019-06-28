Children’s Book Title Writing Prompt Challenge

Kristiana Reed’s lovely poem Wrinkles In Time gave me the sudden urge to do a month’s worth of writing prompts based on beloved Children’s book titles.
The following sprang immediately to mind as having great poetic potential:
A Wrinkle in Time
Where the Wild Things Are
Good Night Moon
Momma Do You Love Me
What do you suggest I add to the list?
It’s been a long time since I dealt with children’s books. How about,
“Are You My Mother?”
“The Missing Piece”
I have never heard of the Missing Piece but it has been mentioned twice today. I must investigate. . .
The Missing Piece is well worth checking out
Off the top of my head:
Alice in Wonderland
Coraline
Charlotte’s Web
Peter and Wendy
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
James and the Giant Peach
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Horton Hears a Who
The Secret Garden
The Sword in the Stone
The Neverending Story
Ohhhhh. . . some goodies there John
OH! The Neverending Story! Fabulous!
The Little Prince. Although it should be read by everyone at any age. I highly suggest it.
Thank you Jen
You’re welcome. Jonanthan Livingston Seagull is also a good type fable. They’re both on my site Jen Goldie. If you want to look.
