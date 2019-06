Encroaching Darkness

darkness washes over me

spilled black ink

viscous puddles on my skin

like oxygen-rich blood

iron-tinged air

darkness an icy breath

on the back of my neck

skeletal fingers

sensually stroking my spine

leaving me no-comfort cold

painful goose bumps

raised on pale skin

darkness wraps its gray smoky tendrils

’round my throat

caressing me like a lover

who does not respect

my safe word

tightening ever so slowly

into a noose

stealing my breath

stealing my voice

seeking to obliterate

to lay waste

