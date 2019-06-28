June 28, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: Over the Rainbow

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

Over the Rainbow

Somewhere over the rainbow way up high

There’s a land that I heard of once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow skies are blue

And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true

Someday I’ll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far

Behind me

Where troubles melt like lemon drops

Away above the chimney tops

That’s where you’ll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow bluebirds fly

Birds fly over the rainbow

Why then, oh, why can’t I?

If happy little bluebirds fly

Beyond the rainbow

Why, oh, why can’t I?

Writer(s): ARLEN HAROLD, HARBURG E Y