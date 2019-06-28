The Daily Trauma

I long to cover my face

block out

the headlines

that scream

gnaw at my gut

sicken me

I long to blot out

the images of horror

humanity inflicts

upon humanity

on the daily

now burned onto

the inside of my eyelids

that leave my

pulse racing

palms itching

implications exploding

across sensitive neurons

wonder idly at what point

my ability to be shocked

will finally be lost

crumpled newspapers

in my hand

I stand at a crossroad

of becoming an ostrich

head buried deep

in the sand

and finding my courage

to smooth the pages

that ink my hands

with ugly truth

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved