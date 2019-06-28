the day that never comes-Gabriela M.

Beautifully evocative writing from Gabriela M.
the sea throws fishing nets into the sky
the blood of stars drops on a lonely shore
acoustic
ships fantasize under the reddish voice of night
fingers of the truth pulsate inside the wombs of underwater weeds
I comb my hair with dreams of roses and of salt
you smoke cigars within the loneliness of banyan parks
and in our island where all Mondays dress in black
our Tuesdays lock the saints in cages built from tentacles of mud
synapses snap
confused, the ships engage in fratricide,
mercenaries, the new gods, turn statues made of marble into dust
on Sundays, intoxicated by the smell of oleanders, we make love
hallucinations separate the blood of stars from sand
and by the sea which throws its fishing nets into the sky
we wait for the true day
the day that never comes
© 2019 Gabriela M.
Gabriela M. is a US university…
