June 29, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: American Pie

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
American Pie
I don’t like antiques, I want something new
The world don’t like no freaks coming in their rooms
But this beggar’s got a right to choose
I’m not a stranger, I’m just like you
I need love, I don’t money
After all these years baby I’m still running
Whose gonna say a want is not a need?
I get looks that get so dirty
After all these years baby it’s still hurting
Whose gonna say a want is not a need
Just want my piece of the American pie
Got your slice, where is mine
Lick my fingers on this thing called life
Just a piece of the American pie
Break the chains of old beliefs
I’m the flame that you can’t unsee
I don’t like antiques, I want something new
Got my dignity, gonna live my truth
Like the southern smile I just can’t lose
Let my light sweep, across the room
You may laugh but it’s not funny
That’s the thing that keeps me coming
Whose gonna say a want is not a need
All those looks that get so dirty
Lets me know that they’re still learning
Whose gonna say a want is not a need
Just want my piece of the American pie
Got your slice, where is mine
Lick my fingers on this thing called life
Just a piece of the American pie
Break the chains of old beliefs
I’m the flame that you can’t unsee
Whoa
Whoa
Just want my piece of the American pie
Got your slice, where is mine
Lick my fingers on this thing called life
Just a piece of the American pie
Break the chains of old beliefs
I’m the flame that you can’t unsee
Whoa
Whoa
Want my peace got your peace
Want my peace