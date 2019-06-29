June 29, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: American Pie

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

American Pie

I don’t like antiques, I want something new

The world don’t like no freaks coming in their rooms

But this beggar’s got a right to choose

I’m not a stranger, I’m just like you

I need love, I don’t money

After all these years baby I’m still running

Whose gonna say a want is not a need?

I get looks that get so dirty

After all these years baby it’s still hurting

Whose gonna say a want is not a need

Just want my piece of the American pie

Got your slice, where is mine

Lick my fingers on this thing called life

Just a piece of the American pie

Break the chains of old beliefs

I’m the flame that you can’t unsee

I don’t like antiques, I want something new

Got my dignity, gonna live my truth

Like the southern smile I just can’t lose

Let my light sweep, across the room

You may laugh but it’s not funny

That’s the thing that keeps me coming

Whose gonna say a want is not a need

All those looks that get so dirty

Lets me know that they’re still learning

Whose gonna say a want is not a need

Just want my piece of the American pie

Got your slice, where is mine

Lick my fingers on this thing called life

Just a piece of the American pie

Break the chains of old beliefs

I’m the flame that you can’t unsee

Whoa

Whoa

Just want my piece of the American pie

Got your slice, where is mine

Lick my fingers on this thing called life

Just a piece of the American pie

Break the chains of old beliefs

I’m the flame that you can’t unsee

Whoa

Whoa

Want my peace got your peace

Want my peace