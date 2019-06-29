Mansplain by Adam Levon Brown

Creative Talents Unleashed

(From a queer male)

Soap box mansplaination

of phallic proportions

Spitting objective rhetoric

faster than lightning strikes

root

Lack of empathy manifested

in constant back-talk and talking

over

Micro-aggression coffee stains

inhabit his pale-white shirt

While he rambles on and on

about how his views matter more.

©Adam Levon Brown

Check out our Submissions Page for future Anthology Publishing opportunities now:

Open Submissions Page

In this new hard hitting anthology byCreative Talents Unleashed, authors from around the world pour out their experiences of ‘Microaggression’.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as “A comment or action subtly and often unconsciously expressing a prejudiced attitude towards a member of marginalized group”

Derald Wing Sue defines Microaggression as “ The brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral and environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial, gender, and sexual orientation, and religious slights and insults to…