Mansplain by Adam Levon Brown

Adam Levon Brown on Creative Talents Unleashed

Creative Talents Unleashed

(From a queer male)

Soap box mansplaination

of phallic proportions

Spitting objective rhetoric

faster than lightning strikes

root

Lack of empathy manifested

in constant back-talk and talking

over

Micro-aggression coffee stains

inhabit his pale-white shirt

While he rambles on and on

about how his views matter more.

©Adam Levon Brown

