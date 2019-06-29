Mansplain by Adam Levon Brown

Adam Levon Brown on Creative Talents Unleashed
(From a queer male)
Soap box mansplaination
of phallic proportions
Spitting objective rhetoric
faster than lightning strikes
root
Lack of empathy manifested
in constant back-talk and talking
over
Micro-aggression coffee stains
inhabit his pale-white shirt
While he rambles on and on
about how his views matter more.
©Adam Levon Brown
In this new hard hitting anthology byCreative Talents Unleashed, authors from around the world pour out their experiences of 'Microaggression'.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as "A comment or action subtly and often unconsciously expressing a prejudiced attitude towards a member of marginalized group"
Derald Wing Sue defines Microaggression as " The brief and commonplace daily verbal, behavioral and environmental indignities, whether intentional or unintentional, that communicate hostile, derogatory, or negative racial, gender, and sexual orientation, and religious slights and insults to…
