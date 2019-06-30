Brave and Reckless June 2019 Pride Anthem Challenge: Week Four

My deepest thanks to all the writers on WordPress, Facebook, and Instagram who participated in the June Pride Anthem Writing Challenge. I loved reading your writing and seeing all the creative and diverse ways you integrated the prompts.

If you missed any of this month’s prompts and would still like to write a poem, a piece of prose, flash fiction, or even make art using any of this week’s prompts, go for it!

To have your response piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, please email them to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com.

To participate via Facebook tag your writing with:

# the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

To participate via Instagram tag your writing with: