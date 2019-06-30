June 29, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: We R Who We R

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.
If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .
You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:
- # the title of the daily theme
- #PrideAnthemChallenge
- @braveandreckless66
or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:
You can also share your response piece in the comments below.
We R Who We R
Hot and dangerous
If you’re one of us, then roll with us
‘Cause we make the hipsters fall in love
When we’ve got our hot-pants on and up
And yes of course we does, we running this town just like a club
And no, you don’t wanna mess with us
Got Jesus on my necklace
I’ve got that glitter on my eyes
Stockings ripped all up the side
Looking sick and sexyfied
So let’s go-o-o (let’s go!)
Tonight we’re going har har-har ha-ha-hard
Just like the world is our our-our our-our-ours
We’re tearin’ it apart part-part pa-pa-part
You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!
We’re dancing like we’re dum dum-dum dum-dum-dumb
Our bodies going num num-num num-num-numb
We’ll be forever youn youn-youn youn-youn-young
You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!
DJ turn it up
It’s about damn time to live it up
I’m so sick of being so serious
It’s making my brain delirious!
I’m just talkin’ truth
I’m telling you ’bout the shit we do
We’re sellin’ our clothes, sleepin’ in cars
Dressin’ it down, hittin’ on dudes (hard!)
I’ve got that glitter on my eyes
Stockings ripped all up the side
Looking sick and sexyfied
So let’s go-o-o (let’s go!)
Tonight we’re going har har-har ha-ha-hard
Just like the world is our our-our our-our-ours
We’re tearin’ it apart part-part pa-pa-part
You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!
We’re dancing like we’re dum dum-dum dum-dum-dumb
Our bodies going num num-num num-num-numb
We’ll be forever youn youn-youn youn-youn-young
You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!
DJ turn it up (up up up up up up)
DJ turn it up (up up up up up up)
DJ turn it up (up up up up up up)
DJ turn it up (up up up up up up up)
Tonight we’re going har har-har ha-ha-hard
Just like the world is our our-our our-our-ours
We’re tearin’ it apart part-part pa-pa-part
You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!
We’re dancing like we’re dum dum-dum dum-dum-dumb
Our bodies going num num-num num-num-numb
We’ll be forever youn youn-youn youn-youn-young
You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!
Songwriters: Benjamin Levin / Joshua Coleman / Lukasz Gottwald / Jacob Hindlin / Kesha Sebert