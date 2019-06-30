June 29, 2019 Writing Prompt Challenge: We R Who We R

Throughout the month of June, I will be providing a daily writing prompt based on a Pride Anthem. You can integrate the words of the prompt or any element of the song (or music video) in your piece that creatively inspires you. Although I strongly encourage pieces that touch on the lived experience of those who identify as LBGTQ, it is not a requirement.

If you would like to have your piece considered for publication on Brave and Reckless, email your prompt inspired pieces to me at her.red.pen.wordsmithing@gmail.com .

You can also participate on Facebook by tagging your writing with:

# the title of the daily theme

#PrideAnthemChallenge

@braveandreckless66

or on Instagram by tagging your writing with:

You can also share your response piece in the comments below.

We R Who We R

Hot and dangerous

If you’re one of us, then roll with us

‘Cause we make the hipsters fall in love

When we’ve got our hot-pants on and up

And yes of course we does, we running this town just like a club

And no, you don’t wanna mess with us

Got Jesus on my necklace

I’ve got that glitter on my eyes

Stockings ripped all up the side

Looking sick and sexyfied

So let’s go-o-o (let’s go!)

Tonight we’re going har har-har ha-ha-hard

Just like the world is our our-our our-our-ours

We’re tearin’ it apart part-part pa-pa-part

You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!

We’re dancing like we’re dum dum-dum dum-dum-dumb

Our bodies going num num-num num-num-numb

We’ll be forever youn youn-youn youn-youn-young

You know we’re superstars, we are who we are!

DJ turn it up

It’s about damn time to live it up

I’m so sick of being so serious

It’s making my brain delirious!

I’m just talkin’ truth

I’m telling you ’bout the shit we do

We’re sellin’ our clothes, sleepin’ in cars

Dressin’ it down, hittin’ on dudes (hard!)

I’ve got that glitter on my eyes

Stockings ripped all up the side

Looking sick and sexyfied

So let’s go-o-o (let’s go!)

DJ turn it up (up up up up up up)

DJ turn it up (up up up up up up)

DJ turn it up (up up up up up up)

DJ turn it up (up up up up up up up)

Songwriters: Benjamin Levin / Joshua Coleman / Lukasz Gottwald / Jacob Hindlin / Kesha Sebert