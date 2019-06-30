Submissions close today for This is What Love Looks Like. Poetry by Women Smitten with Women!

Indie Blu(e) Publishing will be accepting submissions of poetry and art for This is What Love Looks Like. Poetry by Women Smitten with Women until midnight on Sunday, June 30th. This Anthology will celebrate love, attachments, and attraction between women.

The maximum number of pieces for submission per writer/artist is FIVE (5).

Writing can be uploaded as a Word or PDF attachment. If you are submitting a graphic poetry meme, the meme must be accompanied by the text in Word or PDF version.

Artwork submitted for the Anthology must be able to be reproduced clearly in black and white.

You will be notified if your work is accepted. Please do not consider non- acceptance as any diminishment of your experience, but as with any publishing venture, we must try to fit the individual pieces together into a strong whole.

Submission of previously published pieces is acceptable if you still own the rights to your work.

Submissions will be accepted through midnight tonight (June 30, 2019) through Submittable. There is no charge for submission.

This is a project fueled by passion, not profit. Indie Blu(e) Publishing will only charge a few dollars above the publishing cost to keep the Anthology as affordable as possible.

All contributors will receive a PDF copy of the book.