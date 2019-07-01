Alter Ego – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt Where the Wild Things Are

Sometimes in between

the darkness and the dawn

the mind wanders, searching

for where the wild things are

as if naturally drawn

Images of hope and excitement

where you may spurt and sputter

Be free without limitations

or shackles that imprison

and who will care what you utter

Follow your heart to this place

where imagination becomes reality

and self-confidence grows like weeds

Your self-esteem will expand

and dreams become an actuality

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

