Alter Ego – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt Where the Wild Things Are
Sometimes in between
the darkness and the dawn
the mind wanders, searching
for where the wild things are
as if naturally drawn
Images of hope and excitement
where you may spurt and sputter
Be free without limitations
or shackles that imprison
and who will care what you utter
Follow your heart to this place
where imagination becomes reality
and self-confidence grows like weeds
Your self-esteem will expand
and dreams become an actuality
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
You can read more of Christine Bolton’s writing at Poetry For Healing: Words from the Heart