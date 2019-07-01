Eat the Rich

Georgia Park speaks truth
I am a poet! I am. I am. I am a poet, I reaffirmed, ashamed.
How many hours have i spent waiting in line for foodstamps
long enough to get familiar with the grooves on the woodblock
attached to the bathroom key I massaged
while navigating my way through some of the undocumented immigrant families
I ended up teaching, who personally let themselves into my new apartment
to put together my bed frame and deep clean the kitchen
before I moved in after my last apartment caught fire while I was in it.
I didnt miss a day of teaching them while I was homeless
In a donated dress and men’s shoes which didnt fit
and here I am today, freshly graduated
teaching the same class
although my main job is now teaching college
I’m 100,000 dollars in debt
and because of my pay raise
most of my check goes to insurance and taxes
along with loan payments
but not too long ago I got…
