Eat the Rich

I am a poet! I am. I am. I am a poet, I reaffirmed, ashamed.

How many hours have i spent waiting in line for foodstamps

long enough to get familiar with the grooves on the woodblock

attached to the bathroom key I massaged

while navigating my way through some of the undocumented immigrant families

I ended up teaching, who personally let themselves into my new apartment

to put together my bed frame and deep clean the kitchen

before I moved in after my last apartment caught fire while I was in it.

I didnt miss a day of teaching them while I was homeless

In a donated dress and men’s shoes which didnt fit

and here I am today, freshly graduated

teaching the same class

although my main job is now teaching college

I’m 100,000 dollars in debt

and because of my pay raise

most of my check goes to insurance and taxes

along with loan payments

but not too long ago I got…