Nicole Lyons

I think I saw you

again in the moonlight

tonight, and I swear

I could taste

the hints of it all:

the moment June whispered

her goodbye and July

roared in on the cusp of thunder,

dripping in memories

rained down on my door.

It’s all just a little bit beautiful,

a whole lot lonely,

and bursting

with the essence of familiarity

I have worked so hard to forget.

© Nicole Lyons 2019