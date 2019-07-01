WHERE ARE THE WILD THINGS? – BOB WERTZLER

Where are the wild things?

Oh, they’re surely here

So close, prowling, breathing,

Hunting in the shadows of

Those deep and dark woods

Whispering of freedoms

Forbidden by civilization

Long forgotten by apes

Mad enough to wear clothes

And sit in offices

And poison a planet

They have demands

The wild things do

Do you hear them?

And do you hear them growl

That if we are gone

There will still be wild things?

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”