WHERE ARE THE WILD THINGS? – BOB WERTZLER

Where are the wild things?
Oh, they’re surely here
So close, prowling, breathing,
Hunting in the shadows of
Those deep and dark woods
Whispering of freedoms
Forbidden by civilization
Long forgotten by apes
Mad enough to wear clothes
And sit in offices
And poison a planet
They have demands
The wild things do
Do you hear them?
And do you hear them growl
That if we are gone
There will still be wild things?
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”