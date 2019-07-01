Where the Wild Things Are

the wild things slink silently
through the night
making barely a rustle
through summer
thick grass
each set of
unblinking yellow eyes
twin warning lights
declaring danger ahead
they are hungry
so very, very hungry
they have sharpened
their teeth
into daggers
their mouths water
they do not deviate
from their course
full steam ahead they travel
wrapping sinuously around trees
and rocks
too tall to slither over
as though boneless
keep your doors
locked tight
shades drawn
lights low
covers pulled
to your chin
whisper your prayers
the wild things roam tonight
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved