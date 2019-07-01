Where the Wild Things Are

the wild things slink silently

through the night

making barely a rustle

through summer

thick grass

each set of

unblinking yellow eyes

twin warning lights

declaring danger ahead

they are hungry

so very, very hungry

they have sharpened

their teeth

into daggers

their mouths water

they do not deviate

from their course

full steam ahead they travel

wrapping sinuously around trees

and rocks

too tall to slither over

as though boneless

keep your doors

locked tight

shades drawn

lights low

covers pulled

to your chin

whisper your prayers

the wild things roam tonight

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved