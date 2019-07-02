Caught Up In The Urban Sprawl – Heather Carr-Rowe (Prompt: The Neverending Story)

the never ending story

of streets lined

by windowless pupils

a distorted view

of monotone green seas

devoid of colourful life

weekly appointments

with the lawn-dresser

hair set and trimmed

sprayed into place

but the wild ones wait

to reclaim their right

let the windows shutter

for just one moment

a missed appointment

and the curls

snake their way

through the cracks

tendril by tendril

natural colour returns

sustainable and resilient

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am

quiet, thoughtful, compassionate, a learner

Lover of

family, friends, the wilderness, warm summers, camping, gardening, wine, reading, writing, British tv, weaving, embroidery, cross country skiing

Dislike

snakes, narrow mindedness, hate, other people’s messes, the incessant wind on the prairies

Proud of

my Scottish Heritage mixed with my Canadian Identity

You can read more of my writing at Sgeoil