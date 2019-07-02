Caught Up In The Urban Sprawl – Heather Carr-Rowe (Prompt: The Neverending Story)

the never ending story
of streets lined
by windowless pupils
a distorted view
of monotone green seas
devoid of colourful life
weekly appointments
with the lawn-dresser
hair set and trimmed
sprayed into place
but the wild ones wait
to reclaim their right
let the windows shutter
for just one moment
a missed appointment
and the curls
snake their way
through the cracks
tendril by tendril
natural colour returns
sustainable and resilient
©Heather Carr-Rowe
I am
quiet, thoughtful, compassionate, a learner
Lover of
family, friends, the wilderness, warm summers, camping, gardening, wine, reading, writing, British tv, weaving, embroidery, cross country skiing
Dislike
snakes, narrow mindedness, hate, other people’s messes, the incessant wind on the prairies
Proud of
my Scottish Heritage mixed with my Canadian Identity
You can read more of my writing at Sgeoil