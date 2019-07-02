Neverending Story – Padre

King Hector sat on his throne in the Great Red Hall of his country estate. He was surrounded by retainers and courtiers and the rich trappings of monarchy.

Before him was his newly returned envoy from the Far Lands. Lord Castlehill was a plump, bald man with a good nature, but an overwhelming pomposity. He was dressed not in the traditional garb of the kingdom, but in rich scarlet silks and satins of the Far Lands.

“ . . . then Your Majesty, I accompanied Emperor Sayama to his hunting lodge, which while no grander than to one in which you sit, was exquisitely appointed in ivory, and the pillars had inlaid rubies. Well, as we entered – the most amusing thing happened, when one of the eunuchs – giving a low Eastern bow – knocked over a bowl of pitted cherries, which were delicious by the way, and the emperor made a joke about “that’s what happens when you lose your stones,” and of course the entire court gave a hearty laugh. I used the lull after the distraction to draw closer to the Chamberlain Gaumata and I said to him . . .”

“Enough,” King Hector roared as he looked at the feasting tables laid out in the centre of the chamber, the food growing cold. “I have had enough of this neverending story!”

I am Padre of Padre’s Ramblings. In my life’s journey I have been a preacher, teacher, and served in the Forces. I am also an ecclesiastical historian, and theologian. I am married to my soulmate and am a father and grandfather. All have given me insights to things spiritual, and of things human. I am a public speaker as well, and have recently taken to writing poetry and short stories.