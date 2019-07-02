The Neverending Story – Georgiann Carlson

she liked to read

thick books

stories that went on

forever

but no matter

how many pages

there were

there were never

enough and

no matter how

hard she tried

not to

she always

came to the end

so she cast her magic

and climbed inside

the books

where she

talked to the characters

and asked them why

they didn’t keep going

since surely

they had more to say

more to do

but they simply

started at her

then turned

and walked away

but WHY

she cried

as she closed the cover

on yet another

ending

WHY

fine

I’ll do it myself

she said

to no one

in particular

I shall write

the NEVERENDING STORY

so she picked up her pen

and a piece of the purest

white paper

and began to write

she wrote for ages

and then

she wrote some more

in fact

she’s still writing

today

and

since WE

are the story

she’s writing

the one

she hopes

will never end

we should be very glad

that she is

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life