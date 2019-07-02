The Neverending Story – Georgiann Carlson

she liked to read
thick books
stories that went on
forever
but no matter
how many pages
there were
there were never
enough and
no matter how
hard she tried
not to
she always
came to the end
so she cast her magic
and climbed inside
the books
where she
talked to the characters
and asked them why
they didn’t keep going
since surely
they had more to say
more to do
but they simply
started at her
then turned
and walked away
but WHY
she cried
as she closed the cover
on yet another
ending
WHY
fine
I’ll do it myself
she said
to no one
in particular
I shall write
the NEVERENDING STORY
so she picked up her pen
and a piece of the purest
white paper
and began to write
she wrote for ages
and then
she wrote some more
in fact
she’s still writing
today
since WE
are the story
she’s writing
the one
she hopes
will never end
we should be very glad
that she is
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life