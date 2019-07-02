The Neverending Story

Inspired by the Daily Prompt and an article in today’s Philadelphia Inquirer
a woman speaks
into the void
tries to impart
necessary truth
that actions proposed
will harm the vulnerable
increase suffering
for those who already
know it
too well
but she is drowned out
shouted down
by furious men
in sharply tailored suits
who insist that
what they have to say
is more valid
more important
more worthy
that what she has to say
when called on their
disrespectful outburst
the men state
that they were
misunderstood
mischaracterized
‘this would never
have happened’
they retort
‘if others had
had simply obeyed
the RULES’
© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Image courtesy of the Philadelphia Inquirer