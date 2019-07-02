The Neverending Story

Inspired by the Daily Prompt and an article in today’s Philadelphia Inquirer

a woman speaks

into the void

tries to impart

necessary truth

that actions proposed

will harm the vulnerable

increase suffering

for those who already

know it

too well

but she is drowned out

shouted down

by furious men

in sharply tailored suits

who insist that

what they have to say

is more valid

more important

more worthy

that what she has to say

when called on their

disrespectful outburst

the men state

that they were

misunderstood

mischaracterized

‘this would never

have happened’

they retort

‘if others had

had simply obeyed

the RULES’

© 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Image courtesy of the Philadelphia Inquirer