Wild Things – Georgiann Carlson

we know they’re there
we hear their claws
tapping on the cement
as they race
through the alleys
we hear them
soar over fences
break through
gates
dash between
buildings
where
the windows
are often dark
and barred
against the
night
and the monsters
who lurk there
but certain beings
those who long for
freedom
well
those are the ones
we run outside to join
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life