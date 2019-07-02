Wild Things – Georgiann Carlson

we know they’re there

we hear their claws

tapping on the cement

as they race

through the alleys

we hear them

soar over fences

break through

gates

dash between

buildings

where

the windows

are often dark

and barred

against the

night

and the monsters

who lurk there

but certain beings

those who long for

freedom

well

those are the ones

we run outside to join

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life