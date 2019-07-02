Where the Wild Things Are – Heather Carr-Rowe

in concrete caves

dressed in pinstripes

and polished high heels

the Wild Things overtly

sputter their decrees

spew their poisons

blanket the earth

silence the buzz

while their tentacles

reach beyond the sane

to gather the children

-lock them away-

while Wild Things run rampant

under the disguise of those

who are seemingly wise

I am

quiet, thoughtful, compassionate, a learner

Lover of

family, friends, the wilderness, warm summers, camping, gardening, wine, reading, writing, British tv, weaving, embroidery, cross country skiing

Dislike

snakes, narrow mindedness, hate, other people’s messes, the incessant wind on the prairies

Proud of

my Scottish Heritage mixed with my Canadian Identity

You can read more of my writing at Sgeoil