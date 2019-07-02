Where the Wild Things Are – Heather Carr-Rowe

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

in concrete caves
dressed in pinstripes
and polished high heels
the Wild Things overtly
sputter their decrees
spew their poisons
blanket the earth
silence the buzz
while their tentacles
reach beyond the sane
to gather the children
-lock them away-
while Wild Things run rampant
under the disguise of those
who are seemingly wise

I am
quiet, thoughtful, compassionate, a learner

Lover of
family, friends, the wilderness, warm summers, camping, gardening, wine, reading, writing, British tv, weaving, embroidery, cross country skiing

Dislike
snakes, narrow mindedness, hate, other people’s messes, the incessant wind on the prairies

Proud of
my Scottish Heritage mixed with my Canadian Identity

You can read more of my writing at Sgeoil

