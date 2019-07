unraveling

frayed threads

at the edge of a sleeve cuff

that I cannot stop worrying

I am coming undone

nuts and bolts release

themselves

with a ping

roll onto the floor

structural integrity dissolving

warning light flashing

sirens wailing

meltdown

imminent

encase me in foam

in glass

reduce the

core temperature

evacuate the area

i am going nuclear

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved