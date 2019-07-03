The Darkening – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt The Neverending Story

Without warning

winter descended on her heart

There was no autumn

No preparation

Just the instant freeze

shocking her from the warmth

of summer sun

He had arrived

selling her his snake oil

and charms

Light filtered into

her gloom, reviving her

taking her from

the darkness

Like new birth in spring

she had come alive

once more

Everything had meaning

and she smiled again

His gift was now hers

to share with all

Yet in just one

stolen heartbeat

he had left without a trace

She was alone again

Sadness darkening her sunlight

Once more

A never-ending story

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

