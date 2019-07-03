The Darkening – Christine Bolton

Response to the prompt The Neverending Story
Without warning
winter descended on her heart
There was no autumn
No preparation
Just the instant freeze
shocking her from the warmth
of summer sun
He had arrived
selling her his snake oil
and charms
Light filtered into
her gloom, reviving her
taking her from
the darkness
Like new birth in spring
she had come alive
once more
Everything had meaning
and she smiled again
His gift was now hers
to share with all
Yet in just one
stolen heartbeat
he had left without a trace
She was alone again
Sadness darkening her sunlight
Once more
A never-ending story
Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©
