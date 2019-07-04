My Robotic Leg

I now believe
that someone has replaced
my ordinary flesh and blood leg
with a robotic leg
must have happened
while I was sleeping
it looks like my old leg
carries out the same basic
functions
bends
flexes
supports my weight
(most of the time)
and yet it feels
other
uneven sensitivity to stimuli
rubbery in places
I am convinced that I could
stick a hunting knife
in my thigh
feel nothing
until the synthetic blood
runs down my calf
my ankle
my foot
my new leg is glitchy
prone to unpredictable
acts of rebellion
I have never seen
the wires and
microchips
cogs
and gears
but they are in there
I am convinced
I contemplate
an excavation
you would think
that if someone went to all
the trouble of giving me a robotic leg
I could run faster
jump higher
penetrate cement walls
with a single kick
but my new leg
shows no sign of
special capabilities
you’d think
I’d at least
be able to read my email
on a screen on my knee
open a beer with my bionic toes
