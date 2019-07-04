My Robotic Leg

I now believe

that someone has replaced

my ordinary flesh and blood leg

with a robotic leg

must have happened

while I was sleeping

it looks like my old leg

carries out the same basic

functions

bends

flexes

supports my weight

(most of the time)

and yet it feels

other

uneven sensitivity to stimuli

rubbery in places

I am convinced that I could

stick a hunting knife

in my thigh

feel nothing

until the synthetic blood

runs down my calf

my ankle

my foot

my new leg is glitchy

prone to unpredictable

acts of rebellion

I have never seen

the wires and

microchips

cogs

and gears

but they are in there

I am convinced

I contemplate

an excavation

you would think

that if someone went to all

the trouble of giving me a robotic leg

I could run faster

jump higher

penetrate cement walls

with a single kick

but my new leg

shows no sign of

special capabilities

you’d think

I’d at least

be able to read my email

on a screen on my knee

open a beer with my bionic toes

