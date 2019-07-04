Never-ending Story – Georgiann Carlson

as soon as the gender
of a fetus is known
or the second we’re born
and the doctor looks
between our legs
our future is set
too bad they don’t
look at our brains instead
if they did
the world
would be a
better place
once they say
it’s a girl
we know she
won’t make as much
money as a boy
even if she’s doing
the same work
if she has a college degree
she’ll make the same
as a male high-school
graduate
we know that violence
or the threat of violence
will follow her from the
very beginning
it might even start
with her father
uncle
neighbor
any male really
we know that she’ll always
be in danger
always be held back
held down
never allowed to
blossom
to become what she could be
as if any of us even know what
a free woman could be
since women are constantly
punished
for breaking the rules
as a newborn
the boxes
will be checked off
FEMALE
OTHER
PREY
and her path
will be laid out
before her
the law will work against her
her health will be second rate
based on what’s good for men
the government will try to own her
body, mind and spirit
she will be expected to compete
with other women
for the attention of males
she will be kept poor
and most likely dependent
upon men for her survival
and the wellbeing of her children
it’s that way for all women
even the ones who don’t realize it
the ones protected from some men
by other men
who got to them first
men who are bigger
stronger
more powerful
men who can protect them
as long as they aren’t left alone
as long as they only go
where they are ALLOWED to go
because women are not free to walk
where they wish
whenever they wish
when a woman is out alone
it’s an open invitation
written by men
who see lone females
as fair game
that’s the story of females
the one that begins at birth
it’s the never-ending story
of girls born as prisoners
forced to obey
a set of cultural rules
that turn them into things
to be used
abused
and even
killed
for
the fun
and pleasure
of males
who often
do not see them
as human beings
and it all begins
with the words
it’s a girl
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Damn Georgiann. So powerful.
