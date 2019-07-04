Never-ending Story – Georgiann Carlson

as soon as the gender

of a fetus is known

or the second we’re born

and the doctor looks

between our legs

our future is set

too bad they don’t

look at our brains instead

if they did

the world

would be a

better place

once they say

it’s a girl

we know she

won’t make as much

money as a boy

even if she’s doing

the same work

if she has a college degree

she’ll make the same

as a male high-school

graduate

we know that violence

or the threat of violence

will follow her from the

very beginning

it might even start

with her father

uncle

neighbor

any male really

we know that she’ll always

be in danger

always be held back

held down

never allowed to

blossom

to become what she could be

as if any of us even know what

a free woman could be

since women are constantly

punished

for breaking the rules

as a newborn

the boxes

will be checked off

FEMALE

OTHER

PREY

and her path

will be laid out

before her

the law will work against her

her health will be second rate

based on what’s good for men

the government will try to own her

body, mind and spirit

she will be expected to compete

with other women

for the attention of males

she will be kept poor

and most likely dependent

upon men for her survival

and the wellbeing of her children

it’s that way for all women

even the ones who don’t realize it

the ones protected from some men

by other men

who got to them first

men who are bigger

stronger

more powerful

men who can protect them

as long as they aren’t left alone

as long as they only go

where they are ALLOWED to go

because women are not free to walk

where they wish

whenever they wish

when a woman is out alone

it’s an open invitation

written by men

who see lone females

as fair game

that’s the story of females

the one that begins at birth

it’s the never-ending story

of girls born as prisoners

forced to obey

a set of cultural rules

that turn them into things

to be used

abused

and even

killed

for

the fun

and pleasure

of males

who often

do not see them

as human beings

and it all begins

with the words

it’s a girl

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life