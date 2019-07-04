Please Baby, Please – Georgiann Carlson

Please Baby, Please
grow up to be a
strong
but gentle man
respect others
especially females
be kind
to all living things
be generous
and
help the world
become a better
place
for everyone
fight for equality
so that fairness
prevails
so that people
aren’t punished
for being who
or what they are
always keep an open mind
stand up for the rights of others
don’t laugh at jokes
that cause harm
don’t call girls names
or taunt them
be thoughtful
speak up when other boys
are mean
never put up with bullies
don’t fight in unjust wars
don’t follow unjust governments
do not see violence as an answer
do not use your privilege
as a male
to harm
or take advantage
of others
know that you are loved
always
remember that girls and women
are
daughters
sisters
friends
aunts
wives
and mothers
live a fair
and just life
tread softly
but
Please Baby, Please
be
honest
and be
brave
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
Beautiful Georgiann
