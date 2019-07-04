Please Baby, Please – Georgiann Carlson

Please Baby, Please

grow up to be a

strong

but gentle man

respect others

especially females

be kind

to all living things

be generous

and

help the world

become a better

place

for everyone

fight for equality

so that fairness

prevails

so that people

aren’t punished

for being who

or what they are

always keep an open mind

stand up for the rights of others

don’t laugh at jokes

that cause harm

don’t call girls names

or taunt them

be thoughtful

speak up when other boys

are mean

never put up with bullies

don’t fight in unjust wars

don’t follow unjust governments

do not see violence as an answer

do not use your privilege

as a male

to harm

or take advantage

of others

know that you are loved

always

remember that girls and women

are

daughters

sisters

friends

aunts

wives

and mothers

live a fair

and just life

tread softly

but

Please Baby, Please

be

honest

and be

brave

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life