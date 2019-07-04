Please Baby, Please II – Georgiann Carlson

Please Baby, Please

listen to me

be free

and curious

spread your beautiful wings

and fly

explore

be confident

stand up for what you believe in

fight for what’s right

love your intelligence

love

yourself

but

Please Baby Please

know that the world

isn’t always a nice place

believe me

when I tell you how

dangerous it is

out there

you have to be careful

there are traps

everywhere

life is a contradiction

a lie

you have to stay

on your pink little toes

watch out for men

who will hurt you

you need to be

STRONG

to survive

to stay whole

you need to be

BRAVE

in a world that

isn’t ready for you

there are those

who will try and steal

your beauty

your innocence

your life

but remember

how much you’re loved

remember that

nothing that ever happens

to you

will destroy you

because you come from

a long line of

tough warrior women

who

CANNOT

be beaten

but

Please Baby, Please

walk gently on this earth

love animals

and living things

dance every chance you get

CREATE

never let them silence you

and when you are afraid

grab the glock

you’re carrying in your bag

next to your tutu

show them who’s in charge

