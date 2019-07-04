Please Baby, Please II – Georgiann Carlson

Please Baby, Please
listen to me
be free
and curious
spread your beautiful wings
and fly
explore
be confident
stand up for what you believe in
fight for what’s right
love your intelligence
love
yourself
but
Please Baby Please
know that the world
isn’t always a nice place
believe me
when I tell you how
dangerous it is
out there
you have to be careful
there are traps
everywhere
life is a contradiction
a lie
you have to stay
on your pink little toes
watch out for men
who will hurt you
you need to be
STRONG
to survive
to stay whole
you need to be
BRAVE
in a world that
isn’t ready for you
there are those
who will try and steal
your beauty
your innocence
your life
but remember
how much you’re loved
remember that
nothing that ever happens
to you
will destroy you
because you come from
a long line of
tough warrior women
who
CANNOT
be beaten
but
Please Baby, Please
walk gently on this earth
love animals
and living things
dance every chance you get
CREATE
never let them silence you
and when you are afraid
grab the glock
you’re carrying in your bag
next to your tutu
show them who’s in charge
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
One comment
You are on fire lady!
