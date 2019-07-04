Salamander Plea – Heather Carr-Rowe (Prompt: Please, Baby, Please)

Please, baby, please

don’t discover me

hidden deep

in black gold

my lady and I

just let us be

king and queen

beneath the compost castle

we really don’t want any hassle!

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am

quiet, thoughtful, compassionate, a learner

Lover of

family, friends, the wilderness, warm summers, camping, gardening, wine, reading, writing, British tv, weaving, embroidery, cross country skiing

Dislike

snakes, narrow mindedness, hate, other people’s messes, the incessant wind on the prairies

Proud of

my Scottish Heritage mixed with my Canadian Identity

You can read more of my writing at Sgeoil