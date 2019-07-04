Salamander Plea – Heather Carr-Rowe (Prompt: Please, Baby, Please)

Friends of Brave and Reckless, Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Please, baby, please
don’t discover me
hidden deep
in black gold
my lady and I
just let us be
king and queen
beneath the compost castle
we really don’t want any hassle!

©Heather Carr-Rowe

I am
quiet, thoughtful, compassionate, a learner

Lover of
family, friends, the wilderness, warm summers, camping, gardening, wine, reading, writing, British tv, weaving, embroidery, cross country skiing

Dislike
snakes, narrow mindedness, hate, other people’s messes, the incessant wind on the prairies

Proud of
my Scottish Heritage mixed with my Canadian Identity

You can read more of my writing at Sgeoil

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s