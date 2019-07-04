Salamander Plea – Heather Carr-Rowe (Prompt: Please, Baby, Please)

Please, baby, please
don’t discover me
hidden deep
in black gold
my lady and I
just let us be
king and queen
beneath the compost castle
we really don’t want any hassle!
©Heather Carr-Rowe
I am
quiet, thoughtful, compassionate, a learner
Lover of
family, friends, the wilderness, warm summers, camping, gardening, wine, reading, writing, British tv, weaving, embroidery, cross country skiing
Dislike
snakes, narrow mindedness, hate, other people’s messes, the incessant wind on the prairies
Proud of
my Scottish Heritage mixed with my Canadian Identity
