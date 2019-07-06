The Shaping of Clay

there are days

there are nights

when the only thing keeping me

from sliding completely

into the abyss

from dissolving

into something

shapeless

nameless

is your skin

against my skin

your mouth

against my mouth

grounding me

calling me home

when the knowledge

of where I begin

and where I end

starts to slip away

your body remembers

who I am

your hands

mouth

remember

the shape of me

the essence of me

I am fortunate

that you are here

to guide me back

to where we live

to remake me

piece by fragmented piece

when I have lost

the shape of myself

in the long darkness

and that you are willing

to do this

over

and over

again

