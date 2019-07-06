The Shaping of Clay

there are days
there are nights
when the only thing keeping me
from sliding completely
into the abyss
from dissolving
into something
shapeless
nameless
is your skin
against my skin
your mouth
against my mouth
grounding me
calling me home
when the knowledge
of where I begin
and where I end
starts to slip away
your body remembers
who I am
your hands
mouth
remember
the shape of me
the essence of me
I am fortunate
that you are here
to guide me back
to where we live
to remake me
piece by fragmented piece
when I have lost
the shape of myself
in the long darkness
and that you are willing
to do this
over
and over
again
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved